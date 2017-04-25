Bollywood actor Esha Deol who is the daughter of veteran actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra is all set to become mother for the first time.

The ‘Dhoom’ actor who is married to businessman Bharat Takhtani knew each other since their childhood.

The 35-year-old who has acted in films like ‘LOC Kargil’, ‘Yuva’, ‘Dhoom’, ‘Dus’, ‘Ankahee’ and ‘Cash’ tied knot with Bharat on June 29,2012.

Even Hema Malini shared the news on her Twitter handle, “Deols and Takhtanis are overjoyed to announce that Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani are expecting their first baby. We thank you all for all your good wishes.”

Deols & Takhtanis are overjoyed to announce that @Esha_Deol & Bharat are expecting their 1st baby. We thk u all for all ur good wishes 🙏 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 25, 2017



This will be the second time when Hema Malini and Dharmendra will become grandparents. Their elder daughter Ahana Deol gave birth to a baby boy last year.

