Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar and celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabni were granted divorce by Bandra court on Monday. The couple were married for seventeen years and had mutually filed for divorce on October 19 last year.

At their first counselling session, the duo was given the mandatory six-month to decide whether they want to get back together or proceed with the divorce application.

Although the custody of both theirs daughter has been given to Adhuna, Farhan can meet them when he wants to.

As per reports, the couple was called out twice at 11:14 AM and later at 12 PM but they were not present. They both appeared at the second session with their respective lawyers and directly went before marriage counsellor VS Athavale. Later, they were presented before principal judge MM Thakare, where they were finally granted the divorce. The lawyers of both Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna confirmed the news to the media.

Last year, in a joint statement, the couple had expressed their decision to go separate ways.

“This is to announce that we, Adhuna and Farhan, have mutually and amicably decided to separate. Our children remain our priority and it is immensely important to us, as responsible parents, that they be protected from unwarranted speculations and public glare,” read the joint statement.

“We sincerely request that we are given the privacy that is required at this time to move forward in a dignified manner,” the statement stated further.