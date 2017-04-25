Actor Saqib Saleem says he doesn’t want to restrict himself and would like to explore other genres.

“The idea is not to get slotted because it is very easy to slot someone. If a person does similar roles in two films the audience would start saying that ‘he does this only’. I don’t want to restrict myself,” Saqib told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

Saqib, who was last seen onscreen in “Dishoom”, says he just wants to go on the basis of content that is being offered to him.

“And if that is something that is exciting enough I’ll do it. Whether it is action, comedy or romance I enjoy all genres…”he said.

The 29-year-old actor says he enjoys working on light hearted films.

“There is no specific genre as such but yes I really enjoy doing films that are light hearted and funny rather than doing something mundane because it does take slight toll on you,” he said.

Saqib says he will stick to content, stories and characters in which he believes in.

Saqib will soon be seen along with his actress sister Huma in “Dobaraa”, a remake of Hollywood movie “Oculus” — a supernatural psychological horror film which was directed by Mike Flanagan.