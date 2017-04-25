The biggest film of the season ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ is slated to release worldwide on April 28 and the team is leaving no stone unturned to promote the much-anticipated sequel.

At a promotional event in Kochi, actor Prabhas thanked his fans for their love and support and also expressed his desire to work with Malyalam star Mohanlal.

Reacting to a comment made by the self-proclaimed movie critic Kamaal Rashid Khan, Prabhas said if the makers have chosen Mohanlal, it must be for a reason.

The actor also said that he would be more than happy to act alongside the Malyalam superstar Mohanlal.

“He is already playing the character (Bhima). If the makers have chosen him, it’s for a reason. I would love to share screen space with him provided I get an opportunity. I’m a huge fan of his work,” Prabhas told HT.

KRK on April 20 had called Mohanlal Chhota Bheem.

After the fans of Mohanlal, slammed KRK for his ‘critique’, Khan went a step ahead and described himself as a biggest actor than Mohanlal.