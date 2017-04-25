Actor Suniel Shetty is all set to make a comeback from his self-imposed exile from entertainment industry with a new TV show called ‘India’s Asli Champions…Hai Dum’’.

The 55-year-old actor took to Instagram to share pictures from the shoot where he can be seen flaunting his perfectly toned body.

‘India’s Asli Champions…Hai Dum’’ is set to go on air soon. The show will feature contestants from different walks of life competing for the coveted title of ‘India’s Asli Champion’.

Earlier, Shetty had also initiated a ‘Swasth Bharat’ campaign on the lines of PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Swacch Bharat’, in order to inspire people to lead a healthy lifestyle.

“Cleanliness is where wellness begins, so swacchata and swasthata are interlinked,” the actor had said while announcing the initiative.

Take a look at these pictures! We hope these will inspire you to take your fitness seriously and help in creating a ‘Swasth Bharat’.

Push ups to bed & push ups to rise, makes a man as well as a woman healthy, health-wealthy & health-wise! #indiasaslichampion #swasthabharat @andtvofficial @skmfotography A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty) on Apr 24, 2017 at 8:33pm PDT

Fitness – sometimes stressful, most of the times a stress buster 🙂 One of the lighter moments on the sets of #indiasaslichampion @andtvofficial #swasthabharat A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty) on Apr 24, 2017 at 5:34am PDT

The tyres are getting bigger… heavier… mightier… but still failing to tire #indiasaslichampion ! Bring them on … #swasthabharat @andtvofficial A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty) on Apr 22, 2017 at 7:25pm PDT