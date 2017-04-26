Kapil Sharma, who was recently in news after fallout with co worker Sunil Grover, is making headlines again and this time for plagiarism. A comedian from Bengal has accused Kapil Sharma of plagiarising his jokes.

Abijit Ganguly, in a Facebook post, claimed that Kiku Sharda who stars in The Kapil Sharma Show had used one of his jokes. He also said that he has been using the joke for more than three years now, with audiences telling him that it was one of their favourite jokes.

“No Kapil Sharma, plagiarism is not OK. It is not OK to do this. It is not OK to lift a man’s joke and do it on national TV where millions will now think you goddam wrote that joke, and if I am to ever perform it, it comes off as I lifted it,” Ganguly wrote on Facebook.

Ganguly said he feels ‘helpless and angry’ about the whole incident and hoped that there is some noise about it.