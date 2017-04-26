Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala, who made her debut with Subhash Ghai’s “Saudagar” informed media that she will be celebrating 5 years of her cancer-free life soon.

“I will soon complete 5 years of cancer-free life, which I will be celebrating,” said Manisha at an event on Tuesday where she was spreading awareness about Yoga and how to fight diseases with Yoga.

Manisha was reportedly diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012 and was operated immediately. After that the actress flew to New York for chemotherapy.

“God has been kind to me. I had great doctors, teachers and family support, so a combination of everything worked well,” the ‘Ilu Ilu’ girl added.

The actress, who was last seen in ‘Chehere : A Modern Day Classic’ is all excited about her role in the Sanjay Dutt biopic and hopes she does justice to the character.

“The whole film is between a father and son, I have a small role and I hope I do justice to that,” said Manisha who will seen portraying the role of Snajay Dutt’s mother Nargis Dutt.

The film also stars Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles.

Speaking about Yoga and its importance in our daily life, the ‘Mann’ actress said,” It’s extremely important to give your 100 per cent, be it studies, work or any profession and to achieve that solidity we need to do yoga.”

Other than the biopic, Manisha will be seen in a drama film ‘Dear Maya’.