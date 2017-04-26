Celebrated singer Padma Shri Kailash Kher celebrated the music journey of his band “Kailasha” in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis among many iconic personalities from the world of music and films.

Talking on the occasion on Tuesday night, Kailash said, “When I came to Mumbai, I had to face a huge struggle and series of rejections before managing to get my recognition. But I think those days made me stronger and I am thankful that almighty blessed me with the love of so many people across the nation that wherever I go, people love my music.”

The evening started with a small audio visual presentation that captured the journey of band Kailasha and its members Paresh and Nuresh followed by a comedy performance by Raju Srivastava. Presented by P.S. Chhatwal the occasion was graced by singers like Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, Papon, Mithoon, Armaan Malik, Prasoon Joshi, among others.

Calling himself a “fan of Kailash Kher” Favdavis said, “Today I am here not as a Chief Minister but as a music lover and fan of this brilliant singer. It is great to see that at the age of 43, he received the Padma Shri.”

“It is great to know that Prime Minister Modi has set the new rule where the selection of Padma Award is not only limited by state recommendation but also by the celebration of genuine talents,” he added.

The evening ended with a soulful performance by iconic Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan.