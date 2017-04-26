Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma who have been dating for quite sometime now are very much active on social media when it comes to displaying their love for each other.

On Monday, the skipper of Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a picture of himself on Instagram and captioned it as, “Sorry boys @hardikpandya_official @royalnavghan @rohitsharma45 but iam not ready to break the beard yet ??. Great job on the makeovers though. Kudo.”

To this Anushka replied, “You cannot” and like an obedient child, Virat nodded to her demand and said ‘Okay’ with a decorated heart.



Virat Kohli posted this picture on Instagram in his response to the #BreakTheBeard challenge that has been taken up by his teammates. Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya had already taken up the challenge that requires shaving off one’s beard.

Surprise! Decided to finally have a summer style of my own. My time to #BreakTheBeard! What say Paltan? #NewLook #MIGotStyle pic.twitter.com/h5H1XNfXpc — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 22, 2017



Virat had recently changed the display picture of his Instagram that features him and the ‘Phillauri’ actress.

On Women’s Day as well as on Valentine’s Day this year, Virat had posted photos with Anushka.