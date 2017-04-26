Bollywood has been experimenting with various genres throughout time and biopics have proved to be the new trend in the industry in the past few years. Filmmakers have been taking inspiration from various events and incidents of some real-life heroes and making movies.

Sharaddha Kapoor who is currently busy shooting for the movie ‘Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai’ which is based on Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar is all set to essay the role of India’s foremost badminton player, Saina Nehwal.

Shraddha who will be next seen in ‘Half Girlfriend’ took to her Twitter handle on Wednesday to confirm the news. The project will be helmed by Amole Gupte is a critically acclaimed filmmaker known for his movies like ‘Taare Zameen Par’, ‘Stanley Ka Dabba’ and ‘Hawa Hawaai’. The movie is expected to release in 2018.

‘SAINA’ is going to be directed by Amole Gupte & produced by T series ❤️ — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) April 26, 2017

SAINA NEHWAL – The former World no 1 badminton player. An Indian girl. An inspiration to millions. A youth icon in the truest sense. @NSaina pic.twitter.com/ZvXfAp7X7J — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) April 26, 2017

While talking to Times of India, the ‘Ok Jaanu’ actor said, “Most girls have played badminton at some point in their lives in school. I feel so lucky to be playing Saina, who’s not just been the world’s No. 1 badminton player, but is also a youth icon. I can’t wait to start prepping for my role.”

Earlier while to a leading national daily, Saina Nehwal was quoted saying, “I was aware of the film, yes, but I didn’t know about the casting. It’s great if Shraddha plays me because she is a very talented actress and very hardworking. I am sure she will do justice to the role. The best part is, she is a good friend as well. So it will be easier to teach her some badminton skills. A lot of people did tell me that we do look similar and I think that’s a huge compliment, because Shraddha is very good looking.”