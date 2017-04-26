Actor Shahid Kapoor has shared an adorable photograph of himself along with his daughter Misha enjoying some time in the pool.

Tagging it as his “best times”, Shahid Wednesday took to Instagram to share a photograph of himself in a baby-pool with Misha.

“Pool time with missy. Best times,” Shahid captioned the image.

Shahid, who is married to Delhi-based Mira Rajput, welcomed Misha on August 26 last year.

The 36-year-old actor earlier shared a photograph with his younger brother Ishaan Khattar, who will be seen in Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s ‘Beyond The Clouds’.

“Drive time with little brother. Ishaan Khattar…little no more,” he captioned.

On the film front, Shahid is currently shooting for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’ alongside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. He was last seen in ‘Rangoon’, which has been directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.