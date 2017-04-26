‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ that has just hit its 100th episode is likely to be replaced by Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum. The prime-time on which TKSS runs is expected to be taken over by ‘Dus Ka Dum’.

As per a report published by DNA, the Sony Entertainment Television is in talks with Salman Khan and if all goes well, the show may start airing in July instead of TKSS as the channel is considering not renewing its contract.

Besides an actor, Salman Khan is also a popular TV host, who had made his debut on TV with ‘Dus Ka Dum’, a celebrity quiz show with an interesting format. He hosted the first and the second season of ‘Dus Ka Dum’ way back in 2008 and 2009. However, if rumours prove to be true the actor will return with the third season of the show after eight long years.

Khan has just returned from his Da-Bang world tour in which he performed in a few cities around the globe with Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah, Badshah, Akshay Kumar, Bipasha Basu, Prabhu Deva and Manish Paul.

Soon after he will promoting his upcoming movie, ‘Tubelight’ that features Chinese actor Zhu Zhu and Sohail Khan.