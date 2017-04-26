The producer of one of the biggest blockbuster film of the industry, ‘Baahubali’ on Wednesday alleged the international carrier, Emirates airlines staff of ‘harassing’ and being ‘rude’ towards him and the crew while they were boarding the flight.

Commenting further on the incident, Shobu Yarlagadda‏ said, “I think one of the Emirates staff was being racist”.

The ‘Baahubali’ producer also said that he has been a frequent traveler with the international airlines; however this was the first time he had to come across this kind of treatment.

The incident occurred when the producer of the movie Shobu Yarlagadda, along with the crew of the movie, were on their way to Hyderabad.

.@emirates I think one of the @emirates staff was being racist.. I fly @emirates regularly n this is 1st time I have come across this kind of attitude — Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) April 25, 2017

Yarlagadda took the matter to the micro blogging site Twitter to express his pain and anguish and said, “Flying to Hyderabad on Emirates EK526. Airline staff at gate number B4 were very rude and harassed our team unnecessarily! Bad attitude n service.”

Flying to Hyd on @emirates EK526. Airline staff at gate B4 were very rude n harassed our team unnecessarily! Bad attitude n service! — Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) April 25, 2017

The producer who had gone to Dubai for the promotion of the part 2 of Baahubali — Baahubali: 2 The conclusion — was being accompanied by the stars, Prabhas, Rana Dagubatti and Anushka Shetty.

The movie Baahubali: 2 The conclusion will be hitting the screens on 28 April.