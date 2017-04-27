Model-turned actor Bruna Abdullah recently shared a picture on her Instagram account and its breaking the internet. The Grand Masti actor shared a topless picture of herself and its definitely setting the temperature soaring.

The Brazilian beauty looks breathtakingly beautiful while she gives a deep stare in the photo.

She captions the photo with lyrics from Meredith Brooks’ song, “I’m a bitch, I’m a lover. I’m a child, I’m a mother. I’m a sinner, I’m a saint. I do not feel ashamed. I’m your hell, I’m your dream. I’m nothing in between. You know you wouldn’t want it any other way” #90s Meredith Brooks!!”

Bruna’s sultry photo, which was clicked by celebrity photographer Rahul Jhangiani, has garnered a lot of attention.

Bruna is known for her roles in films like Grand Masti, I hate Love Stories, Jai Ho and others.

She has appeared on several television reality shows including Khatron Ke Khiladi and Nach Baliye season 6.

Check out the pictures here:

Oh my days!!! @rahuljhangiani I wonder what are we going to do next! #photography #blackandwhite #model❤ #mumbai #photoshoot A post shared by Bruna Abdullah (@brunaabdullah) on Apr 13, 2017 at 3:43am PDT