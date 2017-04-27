Actress Priyanka Chopra, who will be seen playing a negative role in her upcoming Hollywood film ‘Baywatch”, said she wanted her character in the film to be feminine and evil at the same time.

“I have played villain in Hindi films before, like ‘Saat Khoon Maaf’ and ‘Aitraaz’, but I wanted Victoria (her character in ‘Baywatch’) to be very different… I wanted Victoria to be very feminine and at the same time very evil, as there is something very scary about that,” said Priyanka at the press conference of the film on Wednesday.

When asked what made her choose ‘Baywatch’ as her debut film in Hollywood, Priyanka said: “After ‘Quantico’ I was offered some amazing films. But I liked ‘Baywatch’ the most because, one, it was a huge, big, global movie and I was a ‘Baywatch’ fan when I was growing up. And secondly, I was playing a villain in the film.

“So I liked the idea that in my first film I am doing something different… I always have chosen a little different path. So that’s what excites me. I wanted, after Alex Parrish (Priyanka’s character in ‘Quantico’), America to get introduced to me as something completely different because Alex is such a positive character so completely bad was a lot of fun.”

Priyanka, who just completed the shooting for the second season of her American TV show ‘Quantico’ and is back to Mumbai again, said: “I don’t know whether ‘Quantico’ Season 3 would happen but I have locked 3 Hindi films but I am not aware of the dates and when I am going to start it.”

“Baywatch” is an upcoming American action-comedy film directed by Seth Gordon, based on the television series of the same name.

The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron and Priyanka Chopra and is all set to release on June 2 in India.