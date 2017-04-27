Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson has revealed that her friends and actresses Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence saved her life and came to her rescue at a low point during the promotional whirlwind for her 2015 film “Room”.

“I felt lonely and bad sometimes. I was embarrassed to keep talking about myself. Emma wrote this beautiful e-mail out of nowhere, and then one day Jen sent me a text message after she saw ‘Room’, and we started talking,” Larson told Vanity Fair magazine, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The text, Larson revealed, ended up being a group chat including actresses Lena Dunham and Amy Schumer.

“That saved my life,” she said.

“I was able to talk with them about everything that was going on in my life, and it was with people who had been through it before and are also hilarious,” she added.