Controversy’s favourite child and one of the most loved actor of Bollywood, Salman Khan is again back in the headlines but this time not for the ‘love’ he shares for animals. The ‘Tubelight’ actor, who is mostly known for his generous and charitable acts, recently fired three of his bodyguards for revealing his private information to media.

The actor who is known for forgiving people and also bashing the ones who irks him has fired the bodyguards after he realised that his privacy was being invaded and his personal details were being disclosed to the media. However, his favourite, Shera, is not on the list.

Previously, the actor had fired his manager Reshma Shetty for alienating him from his close ones. Reports suggested that Reshma was fired after it was found that she wasn’t too keen on giving out dates to Salman’s brother Sohail Khan.

Even though the actor is known to have a big heart when it comes to lending support to someone in need, but still, no one is spared if they try to rub the actor the wrong way.