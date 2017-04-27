Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone features in a special song in Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon’s upcoming movie ‘Raabta’.

The makers of ‘Raabta’ on Wednesday released the teaser of the song featuring Deepika that will be shared today, Thursday.

In the 14-second clip Deepika is seen dressed in a high-slit black dress with a plunging neck line and she looks drop dead sexy with her smoky eyes. And the iconic song Raabta from ‘Agent Vinod’ plays in the backdrop.

This not the first time, that Deepika has done a special song for a movie. Earlier she performed for the title track of ‘Dum Maaro Dum’ starring Rana Daggubati and Bipasha Basu.

Deepika Padukone who was last seen in Hollywood movie ‘xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage’, is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’ which is based on the legend of Rani Padmavati of Chittor.

Deepika has earlier worked with Adajania in ‘Cocktail’ which is considered as the fortune changing movie of her career and also in ‘Finding Fanny’.