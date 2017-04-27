Hindi cinema’s legendary actor Vinod Khanna who was said to be battling bladder cancer, passed away on Thursday noon in Mumbai. The actor had been undergoing cancer treatment at HN Reliance Foundation and Research Centre in Girgaon, Mumbai.

Previously on April 6, a picture of the ailing actor (Vinod Khanna) had gone viral on social media. The picture showed him leaning on his wife along with his son. The actor who was reportedly suffering from bladder cancer was seen in a weak condition wearing hospital clothes.

The Bollywood star acted in several hits in a career that spanned almost 45 years. During his prime years of acting Vinod Khanna had quit acting following the death of his mother. He had joined the meditation group of Rajneesh, who was well known as Osho. During this time Khanna came to be known as the ‘sexy sanyasi’.

He was the second highest paid actor during the years 1987 to 1994. A few of his hits include ‘Qaid’ in 1975, ‘Zalim’ in 1980, ‘Aap ki Khatir’.

Vinod Khanna’s role as Salman Khan’s father in the hit Dabangg was much appreciated by his fans. The actor shared a great rapport with Bollywood superstar Rajesh Khanna.