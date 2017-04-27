The much-awaited movie of the year, ‘Baahubali: the Conclusion’ is in news ever since it was announced.

While fans are gearing up to for the release of ‘Baahubali 2’, the makers are facing one issue after the other.

Earlier, one war scene was leaked from the edit table and then audiences from Karnataka opposed the release of film. Recently there were rumours that a video from a preview show has been leaked and the video went viral on social media platforms.

However, the producer of the ‘Baahubali’ franchise, Shobu Yarlagadda took to his Twitter and refuted all rumours regarding the alleged leak.

Except for screening to various “censor boards” in different countries, there have been no screenings of @BaahubaliMovie 2 till now anywhere — Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) April 26, 2017

Directed by SS Rajamouli, ‘Baahubali 2’ takes the story forward from where ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ ended. The movie features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles.