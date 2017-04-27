Legendary actor and one of the most loved Bollywood personalities, Vinod Khanna passed way at 70, after losing his battle with cancer on Thursday in Mumbai. The actor had been undergoing cancer treatment at HN Reliance Foundation and Research Centre in Girgaon.

The actor had made a huge mark in the film industry with his impeccable acting skills. His fans are disheartened after his sudden dismissal.

More like the career of ‘Shenshah’ of Bollywood — Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna’s career was also part of many multi-starrer films. He played the main lead in the period 1973-1982.

With the actor gone, we have summed up a few of his movies which hold the actor at the peak of his looks and health.

Man Ka Meet in 1968

Amar Akbar Anthony in 1977

Hera Pheri in 1976

Parvarish in 1977

Qurbani in 1980

Dayawaan in 1988

Dabangg in 2010

Ek Thi Rani Aisi Bhi in 2017

The sad part is that the movie ‘Ek Thi Rani Aisi Bhi’ is currently being screened at a theatre near you which will make you question his presence in real life.

The collection is handpicked by some true fans of the actor. Do let us know your favourites in the comments section below.