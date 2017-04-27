Veteran actor Vinod Khanna passed away at the age of 70 in Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital on Thursday morning. The yesteryear actor was suffering from advanced bladder carcinoma (bladder cancer).

Born on October 6,1946 in Pakistan’s Peshawar in a Punjabi family, Khanna along with his family members moved to Mumbai soon after partition. Vinod Khanna who made his foray into Bollywood as a villain in Sunil Dutt’s 1968 film ‘Man Ka Meet’ later became one of the excellent actors of his time.

Here are a few unknown facts about the ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ actor:

Khanna’s father never supported his dreams to become an actor but he never gave. His father even threatened to shoot him but on the request of his mother Khanna was given two years to prove himself.

At the peak of his film career, Khanna temporarily quit the film industry for five years in 1982 to follow his spiritual guru Osho Rajneesh.

In Osho’s commune in United states where he stayed for five years, he apparently cleaned dishes and worked Osho’s gardener. He was called Swami Vinod Bharti during his stay at Osho’s commune.

Khanna was earlier married to Geetanjali and had two sons together, Rahul Khanna and Akshaye Khanna. Again in 1990, Vinod married for the second time with Kavita. They both have two children, one son and a daughter.