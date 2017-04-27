On 27th April 2009, one of the most charming Bollywood personalities, Feroz Khan had left us and today his best friend and a legendary actor Vinod Khanna passed away at a HN Reliance Foundation and Research Centre in Girgaon, Mumbai.

The actor who was known for his ‘hunk’ looks and impeccable acting performances was also known to share a strong friendship bond with late actor Feroz Khan.

The bond grew with their first movie together, Qurbani, which was released some 33 years ago. The movie also starred Zeenat Aman as the leading lady. ‘Qurbani’ was itself about two best friends — Amar and Rajesh (donned by Vinod and Feroz) unknowingly happen to love the same woman.

The iconic dialogue from the movie — Ishwar ka doosra naam dosti hai! — echoed for years and eventually became the ‘tag line’ of every friendship of the era.

The bond between the duo was so strong that it was visible off-screen too. The chemistry was said to be so strong that it even gave a tough competition to Zeenat Aman’s sexy factor.

However, Qurbani was not the only movie in which the stars had worked together. Later, the two were seen sharing screen space in ‘Dayavan’ and next in Shankar Shambhu. However the movie failed to create the magic which ‘Qurbani’ did.

No matter what, the actor has always managed to blow us away with his unmatchable acting performances and his love, RIP sir.