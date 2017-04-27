The much-awaited movie of the year, ‘Baahubali:The Conclusion’ is all set to release tomorrow, April 28. The movie is the sequel to the 2015 blockbuster hit, ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’.

Ever since the second installment of the ‘Baahubali’ franchise was announced the world has been gearing up to witness the epic sequel.

The craze for ‘Baahubali 2’ is so great that big screen exhibitor IMAX Corporation has signed a five-theatre agreement with Indian cinema chain PVR. The deal will double PVR’s IMAX footprint to ten screens. PVR, which operates 126 cinemas in 50 cities, will now be IMAX’s largest partner in India.

Bookings for online tickets started on Tuesday with reservations at the Box Office counters at single screen theatres and multiplexes beginning from Wednesday.

BookMyShow which is a large online entertainment ticketing platform on Wednesday evening stated that it had sold a million tickets in just over 24 hours since Tuesday, a full 2 days before the release of ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’.

In a video clip that went viral on social media, movie enthusiasts can be seen standing in a long queue, roughly 3 km long, in scorching heat, outside Prasad’s Imax theatre on Necklace Road in Hyderabad.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, ‘Baahubali 2’ takes the story forward from where ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ ended. The movie features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles.