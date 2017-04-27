Salman Khan’s next movie ‘Tubelight’ has already managed to gain a lot of attention from fans all around the world.

The makers of the movie recently released two posters and a teaser of the movie and fans are losing their mind over the upcoming movie.

On Thursday, a behind-the-scene image of the movie surfaced on social media. In the picture, Salman Khan and director Kabir Khan are seen talking to each other; apparently they are discussing things related to the movie.

‘Tubelight’ is set in the backdrop of the Sino-India war of 1962 and also introduces Chinese actress Zhu Zhu.

The movie ‘Tubelight’ is Kabir and Salman’s first collaboration after the stupendous hit ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ which was released in 2015.

The movie brings together two Bollywood biggies, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan together on the big screen after a gap of many years. Recently, Kabir confirmed SRK’s cameo in the movie.

Salman Khan will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ with Katrina Kaif. This film is a sequel of the 2012 box-office movie ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ that was helmed by Kabir Khan.