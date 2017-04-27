Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of veteran Bollywood actor-turned-politician Vinod Khanna who died after a prolonged illness. He was 70.

“Will always remember Vinod Khanna as a popular actor, dedicated leader and a wonderful human. Pained by his demise. My condolences,” Modi tweeted.

Khanna was admitted to Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai in the first week of April and breathed his last at 11.20 a.m. on Thursday due to advanced bladder carcinoma.

The actor was the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member from Gurdaspur in Punjab. He was into his fourth term as MP from the seat.

Starting his career with minor roles in 1969, the actor built up a hugely successful career.

He featured in some of the biggest Bollywood hits like ‘Mere Apne’, ‘Insaaf’, ‘Parvarish’, ‘Muqaddar Ka Sikandar’, ‘Qurbani’, ‘Dayavaan’, ‘Mera Gaon Mera Desh’, ‘Chandni’, ‘The Burning Train’ and ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’.