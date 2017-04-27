Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif on Thursday officially joined Instagram and shared her first ever post on the photo-sharing app. The ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actress shared her photo and it is definitely cute!

The actor posted a picture of herself on Insta this afternoon and captioned it as, “new beginnings … coming from my happy place #helloinstagram.”

Katrina Kaif has always stayed away from social media but after joining Facebook last year, it seems the actress is liking the attention and love she is getting from her fans by liking and sharing her posts.

Before even posting her picture, Katrina already had some 333k followers.

Earlier Katrina had posted on Facebook that she has a surprise planned for her fans on April 27.

“Getting myself a new place soon… will you come visit me if I share the address with you ..?,” she wrote.

Soon after joining Instagram, Katrina’s best friend in the industry and her mentor Salman Khan asked the fans to welcome the actor.

“Pls instantly welcome on insta The Tigeress Zinda hai,” Khan wrote.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt also welcomed the actress. She wrote, “And finally we have managed to get @katrinakaif on Instagram!!!! Wohoooo please welcome my dear friend with lots and lots of love ❤.”