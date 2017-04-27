Veteran actor and BJP MP Vinod Khanna died in Mumbai on Thursday morning following a battle with cancer, marking the end of an era in Hindi films. He was 70.

He is survived by his former wife Geetanjali and their sons Akshaye and Rahul, who are now actors, and his present wife Kavita and son Sakshi and daughter Shraddha.

Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Subhash Ghai, Dia Mirza, Randhir Kapoor and Praful Patel were present when the actor was cremated in the evening at the Hindu Crematorium, Worli.

President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the nation in mourning the death of the villain-turned-hero who acted in some 150 films in a career that spanned five decades.

Khanna was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital early in April for cancer but the family was then tight-lipped about his condition.

The hospital said he died at 11.20 am due to advanced bladder carcinoma.

Born in Peshawar (now in Pakistan) into a business family, Khanna did his schooling in Mumbai, Delhi and Nashik and graduated in B.Com from Mumbai’s Sydenham College.

After the death of legendary Vinod Khanna, Bollywood went into mourning. Megastar Rajinikanth tweeted: “My dear friend Vinod Khanna… Will miss you, RIP.”

Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha recalled his long innings with Khanna, both in the film world and politics.

“Truly ‘Mere Apne’, one of my most admired and loved personalities, the supremely handsome and talented superstar… Right from films to politics, Vinod Khanna and I sailed together.”