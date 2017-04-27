Actress Gul Panag says she is passionate about motorsports.

The actress on Wednesday joined Mahindra Racing (which is part of Mahindra & Mahindra group which is into Formula E car racing) in Barcelona to learn to drive a Formula E car. Mahindra Racing via a statement announced that she became the first Indian woman to drive a Formula E car.

“I have been a motorsport enthusiast forever… I was extremely delighted to hear that there is going to be an electric race… I have shoved my racing ambassadorship down Mahindra’s throat because I am such a big fan,” Gul said in a statement.

She added: “I think this for me is like being at home. Over the years I have seen a lot and have gained more experiences but I just feel like all of that is when I could come here.”