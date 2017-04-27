Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari was on Thursday acquitted of rape charges. According to reports, a sessions court in Mumbai acquitted Tiwari for raping a woman, allegedly his former girlfriend after she filed a complaint with the Versova police.

Ankit Tiwari’s brother Ankur was also acquitted for threatening the complainant.

The complainant in her complaint had said that Tiwari raped her on several occasions between the year 2012 and 2013 on the pretext of marriage.

Tiwari was arrested in May 2014 and was later released on bail.

A playback singer and a music director by profession, Ankit Tiwari has given music for Do Dooni Chaar (2010) and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster (2011), where he started his singing career with the song he composed for the latter.

In 2013, his song ‘Sunn Raha Hai’ from Aashiqui 2 was nominated for two Filmfare Awards winning him the Best Music Director Award.