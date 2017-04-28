‘Game of Thrones’ star Emilia Clarke says even she doesn’t know what will happen in the final season of the show.

“No one knows anything. No one is told anything. It’s all crazy,” dailynews.com quoted Clarke as saying.

She added: “It’s a secret from the cast. We generally can’t be trusted. They pretty much have told us so.”

The repeats from season one to six is currently aired in India. The seventh season of the popular fantasy drama series ‘Game of Thrones’ will premiere on July 16. It will be back in India on Star World. The final season will most likely air in 2018.

Clarke is also filming ‘Untitled Han Solo Project’ here.

When the film is completed, the 30-year-old Clarke will return to filming ‘Game of Thrones’.

“I actually need a holiday,” she said.