Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway has paid an emotional tribute to late filmmaker Jonathan Demme by calling him her “favourite rebel angel”.

Demme, who directed films like “The Silence of the Lambs” and “Philadelphia”, died here from esophageal cancer at the age of 73 on Wednesday.

Hathaway, who starred in Demme’s 2008 film “Rachel Getting Married”, took to Instagram to pay a tribute to Demme, reports belfasttelegraph.co.uk.

Alongside a photo of outer-space, Hathaway wrote: “Dearest JD (Jonathan Demme), in this moment when words fail me, I am so grateful to the light which lets me see you everywhere, in everything.”

“Thank you for cracking open the heart which is now breaking (it’s always worth it). My favourite rebel angel… I love you forever. See you later.”