Amid the whole debate whether actors should get on the stage for live gigs instead of musicians attracting a lot of attention, organisers of Justin Bieber’s maiden concert in India have roped in Indian DJs Sahil Sharma aka Zaeden and Sarthack Sardana aka Sartek to open for the Grammy Award-winning singer.

Bieber’s highly anticipated India Purpose Tour will be held at DY Patil Stadium here on May 10. It was earlier being speculated that Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha will perform as one of the opening acts.

Padma Shri award-winning singer-composer Kailash Kher had shown his disapproval and had told IANS that getting the “Dabangg” actress on board to perform at Bieber’s concert in the country over any other acclaimed Indian singer is not a good sign, and sends a wrong message internationally.

Many singers like Sona Mohapatra, Armaan Malik and Arjun Kanungo agreed with Kailash. Sonakshi later denied that she was part of the gig, saying she was approached but she didn’t take it up.

“As I had promised earlier 2017 is an exciting year for me. It’s a great feeling to be opening for Justin Bieber and sharing the stage with him,” Zaeden said in a statement from White Fox India — the sole promoter of the tour in the country.

Sartek also added: “Opening for an artiste as established as Justin Bieber is ridiculously exhilarating. I cannot articulate how I feel to be honest. I’m looking forward to this more than anything at the moment. I am 100 per cent sure the show is going to be impeccable and I’m very excited to be a part of it.”

Arjun Jain, Director of White Fox India, is bringing the 23-year-old Canadian singer’s Purpose World Tour to India. English actress-model Elarica Johnson, best known for her role in “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”, is also set to host Bieber’s India gig.

Apart from India, the Asia leg of the tour comprises Tel Aviv and Dubai. Bieber is touring in support of his fourth studio album “Purpose”, which debuted at number one in over 100 countries and has sold over eight million copies worldwide.

Concert-goers can look forward to a set list that will surely comprise worldwide smash hits including “Where are u now”, “Boyfriend”, “Love yourself” and “As long as you love me”.