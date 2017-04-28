DJ Jazzy Jeff and actor-singer Will Smith will reunite for two-night performance in Europe in August.

Smith posted a video on Facebook where he shared details of the gigs, reports aceshowbiz.com.

He wrote alongside the video: “First two shows are locked! Y’all ready?”

The clip features Smith and his partner DJ Jazzy Jeff in the footage of 1990s TV series they both starred on, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”.

They will be performing at MTV Summerblast Festival on August 26 in Croatia and Livewire Festival on August 27 in the Britain.

Smith and Jeff last made music together in 1998, before the former focused more on his solo music and acting career.

They, under the name of DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince, have released five albums, including 1991’s “Homebase” which features hit single “Summertime”.

They won their first Grammy Award in 1989 for Best Rap Performance with “Parents Just Don’t Understand”.