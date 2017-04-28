One of the most awaited movies of 2017, ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ released today and a craze was noticed all across the nation. The day started with all the early morning shows of the movie in Tamil Nadu were cancelled after it was found that a distributor owes money to Arka Mediworks, the makers of ‘Baahubali 2’. On the other hand, the fans seeking tickets were lathicharged in Hyderabad, Telangana.

In Tamil Nadu, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ shows were called-off after distributor K Productions failed to pay Rs 15 crore to Arka Mediworks.

A theatre owner, on the condition of anonymity, said the issue is likely to be settled by afternoon.

“Talks are being currently held to settle the deficit. Shows are likely to open from noon,” the theatre owner said.

However, the Hindi version didn’t have any issues as it’s being released nationwide.

Meanwhile in Hyderabad, Baahubali fans had a disappointing Friday as they failed to fetch the tickets even after standing for hours in serpentine queues.

Ruckus was witnessed at a theatre in Hyderabad, following which the police had to lathicharge the crowd to disperse them.

Meanwhile, ‘Baahubali 2’ has released in other parts of the country and has been received well.

The film stars Rana Daggubati, Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan.