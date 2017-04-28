The shooting for actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar upcoming film “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan” has been wrapped up.

Ayushmann on Friday took to Twitter, where he said that the shooting for the film was a potent experience.

“It’s a wrap for ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’. What a fantastic potent experience Bhumi Pednekar R.S. Prasanna and Aanand L Rai,” he tweeted.

Bhumi re-tweeted Ayushmann’s comment and wrote: “A very beautiful experience comes to an end as we wrap ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’. Thank you…Ayushmann, R.S. Prasanna…and team.”

This will be the second time that Bhumi and Ayushmann will be seen working together. The two were previously seen in the National-Award winning film “Dum Laga Ke Haisha”.

The film is the remake of Tamil comedy ‘Kalyana Samayal Saadham’. Being helmed by R.S. Prasanna, who directed the original, the film is jointly produced by Aanand L Rai and Eros.

Starring Prasanna and Lekha Washington, ‘Kalyana Samayal Saadham’ was about a big fat south Indian wedding with a quirky twist.