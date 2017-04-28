Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has praised his co-star and Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and says she is the perfect choice for the forthcoming film “Baywatch”.

Johnson on Thursday took to Twitter to post: “Hard to balance real malevolence (hostility) with charm and humour. Perfect choice for our ‘Baywatch’…Priyanka Chopra.”

Priyanka, who will be seen playing a negative character Victoria Leeds in the upcoming film, re-tweeted the Hollywood star’s compliment.

Internationally, the actress also featured in the American drama TV show “Quantico”.

“Baywatch” is an upcoming American action-comedy film directed by Seth Gordon, based on the television series of the same name. The film stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.a