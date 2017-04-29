Grammy Award-winning singer Justin Bieber, who will perform in India in May, spent whopping $15,000 on a new mouthpiece – a pink sapphire grill.

The “Company” singer got the mouthpiece from Los Angeles-based jeweller Gold Teeth God – who created the grill in five days, reports tmz.com.

According to sources, Bieber flew to Miami, Florida last week to get an impression of his teeth for the new jewellery accessory.

“The grill is a combo of pink sapphire and rose gold, with six teeth covered on top and another six at the bottom. It comes with six carats of sapphire,” said a source.

Meanwhile, the “Love yourself” hitmaker will be bringing his Purpose Tour to India next month. He will perform at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on May 10.