Actor Chris Pratt says his four-year-old son Jack likes Spider-Man over his superhero avatar as Star-Lord.

Pratt features as Star-Lord in “Guardians of the Galaxy”. The actor says he is not sure if his son thinks his fantasy film is cool.

“He knows the first part of the film. I don’t know if he thinks it is cool but he has seen the movies that I am in. He knows that I am Star-Lord. But as a matter of fact when I ask him ‘who is your favourite superhero Star-Lord’, he says ‘no Spider-Man’. He just likes Spider-Man better,” Pratt said.

The actor, who is awaiting the release of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”, added: “I don’t know if he fully understands what makes Star-Lord great because Star-Lord doesn’t really have any superpowers. Star-Lord can’t fly or shoot webs out of his hand…I think he (Pratt’s son) is more into super powers.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” is written and directed by James Gunn, and also stars Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista. It also features the voices of actors like Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper.

The Disney film is releasing on May 5 in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.