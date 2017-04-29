A- A A+

Actress Gul Panag and her love for cars is something which is known to everyone. This time, Gul Panag has gone a step ahead and has decided to give her fast-paced life a ‘fast lane’. Panag who is a big-time automobile enthusiast has gone ahead to become the first Indian woman to drive a Formula E racing car.

The actress, Gul Panag who is game for cars all the time, enjoyed an extreme experience of driving a racing car. The actress drove Mahindra Racing’s all new M4Electro at the Circuit de Calafat in Catalonia, Spain.

Sharing her experience with a leading daily, Panag said, “I feel privileged to know that I am amongst very few people in the world to drive this car, on what is only its second outing. I felt like I was driving the future.”

Driving a race car is not an easy task as it requires a high level of fitness. Though exhilarating, the G forces creates a tremendous stress on the body. This time, Panag’s technique was perfected by a trained driver on a stimulator a day before she took to the real race car.

Later, Team Principal of  Mahindra Racing Formula-E Team, Dilbagh Gill presented a toy race car to Gul Panag.

The actress, who was last seen in 2015 in Nana Patekar’s ‘Ab Tak Chappan 2’, has no releases coming in the near future.

First Published | 29 April 2017 2:45 PM
