Actress Gul Panag and her love for cars is something which is known to everyone. This time, Gul Panag has gone a step ahead and has decided to give her fast-paced life a ‘fast lane’. Panag who is a big-time automobile enthusiast has gone ahead to become the first Indian woman to drive a Formula E racing car.

The actress, Gul Panag who is game for cars all the time, enjoyed an extreme experience of driving a racing car. The actress drove Mahindra Racing’s all new M4Electro at the Circuit de Calafat in Catalonia, Spain.

Sharing her experience with a leading daily, Panag said, “I feel privileged to know that I am amongst very few people in the world to drive this car, on what is only its second outing. I felt like I was driving the future.”

And finally the moment I’ve was waiting for!!!!

(For more pictures &videos of my #FormulaE experience, check out my instagram ) pic.twitter.com/lHQWpkuTjD — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) April 27, 2017

Driving a race car is not an easy task as it requires a high level of fitness. Though exhilarating, the G forces creates a tremendous stress on the body. This time, Panag’s technique was perfected by a trained driver on a stimulator a day before she took to the real race car.

Later, Team Principal of Mahindra Racing Formula-E Team, Dilbagh Gill presented a toy race car to Gul Panag.

The actress, who was last seen in 2015 in Nana Patekar’s ‘Ab Tak Chappan 2’, has no releases coming in the near future.