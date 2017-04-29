A- A A+

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat is evidently busy in trying to bring to perfection a sublime yoga headstand. The ‘Murder’ actress shared a picture of the yoga session on Twitter.

Mallika, who has been extensively travelling around the world, shared a picture through her Twitter handle where she can be seen trying to balance herself on her head.

“Trying to perfect my headstand yoga posture with my wonderful guru Samuel #yoga #headstand #yogainparis,” she wrote.

ALSO READ: Gul Panag drives Formula E race car — First Indian woman to do so

The sultry actress is loved by her fans the world over. Earlier, farmers in Nagpur presented a gift to Mallika Sherawat where a particular fruit was named after her. She also got a milkshake named after her.

The actress is currently in Paris and is enjoying her time with beau Cyrille Auxenfans.

First Published | 29 April 2017 3:22 PM
Read News On:

Cyrille Auxenfans

Mallika Sherawat in Paris

Mallika Sherawat pictures

Mallika Sherawat twitter

Yoga in Paris

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        