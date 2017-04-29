Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat is evidently busy in trying to bring to perfection a sublime yoga headstand. The ‘Murder’ actress shared a picture of the yoga session on Twitter.

Mallika, who has been extensively travelling around the world, shared a picture through her Twitter handle where she can be seen trying to balance herself on her head.

“Trying to perfect my headstand yoga posture with my wonderful guru Samuel #yoga #headstand #yogainparis,” she wrote.

The sultry actress is loved by her fans the world over. Earlier, farmers in Nagpur presented a gift to Mallika Sherawat where a particular fruit was named after her. She also got a milkshake named after her.

The actress is currently in Paris and is enjoying her time with beau Cyrille Auxenfans.