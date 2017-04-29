For at least two years people waited to found out the answer of the very question which even the 4-year-olds were asking — “Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyu mara”. Finally, the movie released on April 28 and people from all over the world went ‘crazy’ over it. While some queued outside the theaters since 5 AM to catch the first show, others lied at their offices to catch the epic battle in ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’.

The movie goers in Bengaluru, who were equally excited for the movie, were left confused, angry and what not.

No, no the movie wasn’t bad, it’s epic, as what the viewers are calling it to be.

In a bizarre incident coming from Bengaluru, a movie theatre played the second-half of the movie first.

Wait for it, wait for it…

The audiences didn’t realise the major blunder until the climax scene came. Yes, the audience watched the entire second half first.

For two years people had been waiting for the answer to their question — Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyu mara — but the way it ended, was surely an undeniable spoiler for all the audience present at PVR Arena Mall, in Bengaluru.