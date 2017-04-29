A model-turned-actress from the city died while her companion, actor Vikram Chatterjee, was seriously injured in a car accident in south Kolkata on Saturday, police said.

Sonika Singh Chauhan died in the car accident near Rashbehari area at around 3.30 am on Saturday while Bengali film actor Vikram Chatterjee sustained injuries on the shoulder and head, police said.

According to police, Vikram, who has worked in films like Mainak Bhowmik’s “Bedroom” and Anjan Dutt’s “Saheb Bibi Golam”, was at the wheel of his car when he lost control and the car crashed into a roadside shop.

WB: Bengali actor Bikram admitted in the hospital with serious injuries, co-passenger model Sonika died after an accident in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/sjdmIY3dWr — ANI (@ANI_news) April 29, 2017

Locals rushed the duo to hospital where Sonika was declared brought dead. Chatterjee was treated and later shifted to Ruby General Hospital, police said.

According to the hospital authorities, the actor is stable but in a state of shock.

“Chatterjee has sustained a head injury. Also there can be an injury in his spine. But he is stable now. We are awaiting the MRI report to identify if he has sustained any internal injury. Overall he is in a state of trauma after the incident,” a doctor said.