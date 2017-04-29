India-born US-based actress Freida Pinto says she is “proud” of all the recognition her “Slumdog Millionaire” co-star and former boyfriend Dev Patel received for his critically-acclaimed drama “Lion”.

Freida met Dev on the set of Danny Boyle’s hit 2008 movie “Slumdog Millionaire”, before continuing to date for nearly six years. Dev is now dating “Lion” co-star Tilda Cobham-Hervey.

In an interview with Red magazine, Freida says she is proud of Dev, reports dailymail.co.uk.

She said: “At the end of the day he’s a fellow actor and my friend. I’ve seen the hard work he’s put in, and seeing it pay off (by winning the BAFTA) is the most beautiful thing. How could I not feel proud? He was fantastic in that film ‘Lion’.”

Freida, who has previously said the pair broke up after she had a ‘quarter life crisis’, said she learned from the relationship.

The actress said: “People come and go and everyone teaches you something. You need to embrace the good and bad, the ugly and beautiful. I’m not a love guru. I don’t have any tips on how to keep a break-up friendly. Just be open and honest.”