Actress Jacqueline Fernandez says she will be meeting Hollywood fashion stylist Paris Libby in London next week to discuss her look to host Grammy Award winner and global pop sensation Justin Bieber during his India tour.

Libby is known to have styled stars like Liam Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Vin Diesel, Robin Thicke, Sharon Stone, Miley Cyrus, Zoe Saldana and Britney Spears.

“Since I have a hectic shooting schedule I will be meeting Libby in London this week to finalise the outfits and the looks before I come to India to host Bieber,” Jacqueline said in a statement.

The ‘A Flying Jatt’ actress added: “We have handpicked three key looks with a mix of contemporary and ethnic designs. I briefly met Libby during the ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ press tour in India and we connected instantly.”

Bieber will be performing at the D.Y. Patil Stadium here on May 10 as part of his Purpose World Tour.

Arjun Jain, Director of White Fox India, is bringing the 23-year-old Canadian singer’s Purpose World Tour to India. English actress-model Elarica Johnson, best known for her role in “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”, is also set to host Bieber’s India gig.

Apart from India, the Asia leg of the tour comprises Tel Aviv and Dubai. Bieber is touring in support of his fourth studio album ‘Purpose’, which debuted at number one in over 100 countries and has sold over eight million copies worldwide.

Concert-goers can look forward to a set list that will surely comprise worldwide smash hits including ‘Where are u now’, ‘Boyfriend’, ‘Love yourself’ and ‘As long as you love me’.