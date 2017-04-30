The much-awaited movie of the year, ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ that hit the silver screen on Friday has taken the box-office by storm. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus has created a history in Indian cinema by earning Rs 121 crore net on the opening day.

The multi-lingual epic fantasy has collected an estimated total of Rs 40.75 crore from the Hindi market. The remaining Rs 81 crore has been collected from the regional (Telugu,Tamil and Malayalam) market. Being a regional movie, ‘Baahubali 2’ has managed to break Day 1 records of movies starring Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

The Prabhas-Rana starrer has managed to surpass the collection of Salman Khan’s Diwali 2015 release ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ Rs 39.32 crore, followed by ‘Sultan’ which has now moved down to the No 3 spot with a collection of Rs 36.59 crore, while Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Happy New Year’ comes in fourth at Rs 36.31 crore and Aamir Khan’s ‘Dhoom 3’ closes in the fifth spot at Rs 32.48 crore.

Thrilled with the collection of ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’, Karan Johar took to his Twitter handle to share the record breaking numbers of the first day collection.

GRAND INDIA TOTAL OF 121 crores NET!!!!! HINDI IS 41 crores!!! TAMIL + TELUGU + MALAYALAM = 80 crores!!!! HISTORY HAS BEEN CREATED!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/DS9WBBUyup — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 29, 2017

‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ is the sequel of 2015 blockbuster hit ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ that collected over Rs 100 crore.