American singer Billy Ray Cyrus is legally changing his name to Cyrus later this year.

The “Achy Breaky Heart” hitmaker, whose daughter is Miley Cyrus, has revealed that he is legally changing his name and will only release new music under the changed name from August onwards, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“After August 25th, I will be the artist formerly known as Billy Ray. I’m just going by my last name Cyrus. I always went by Cyrus, and I begged Mercury Records to call me Cyrus in the beginning because that’s what I was comfortable with. I’m going to the hospital where I was born in Bellefonte, Kentucky, and legally changing my name,” he told Rolling Stone Country:

Cyrus has just released a new version of his classic hit “Achy Breaky Heart” and previously insisted he just wanted to “keep it real” with his music.