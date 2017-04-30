Singer Katy Perry gave her fans a taste of some cherry pie.
The 32-year-old pop star served up the delicious dessert in the middle of Times Square on Friday, giving fans an exciting glimpse as she waved to them from the inside of a cherry pie truck, reports people.com.
The fans immediately took to social media, taking video and pictures of Perry as she handed out dessert.
The singer is busy promoting her new single.
First Published | 30 April 2017 10:50 AM
