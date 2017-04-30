Star kids always manage to create headlines with their activities and it is always fun to see these next generation actors growing up. Not only shutterbugs try their best to get snaps of the kids even actors do not lag behind in keeping their fans on loop regarding the latest developments in the life of the muchkins.

On the occasion of World Dance Day, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor shared an adorable video of him dancing with his daughter, Misha.

Shahid shared the video with the caption, “#worlddanceday #havefeetwilldance #mj dance is in your blood.”

#worlddanceday #havefeetwilldance #mj dance is in your blood. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Apr 29, 2017 at 1:50am PDT



In the video Misha is seen shaking legs with daddy Shahid and she certainly steals the show with those steps.

A few days ago, Shahid had shared another adorable picture with his daughter where the father-daughter are seen enjoying in pool.

Pool time with missy. #besttimes A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Apr 25, 2017 at 10:14pm PDT

Shahid and Mira got married in March 2015 and Misha was born in August 2016. It was only after Misha’s turned 6 months old that the ‘Rangoon’ actor shared picture of his bundle of joy.

RepostBy @mira.kapoor: “Moo Moo here and a Moo Moo there” A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Mar 3, 2017 at 8:11am PST

This was Misha’s first picture that was shared by Shahid.