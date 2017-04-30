A- A A+

Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar paid a tribute to filmmaker Dadasaheb Phalke, fondly known as the father of Indian cinema, on the occasion of his 148th birth anniversary on Sunday.

Dadasaheb Phalke made India’s first full-length feature film, “Raja Harishchandra” in 1913.

“Who can forget the king of the Indian film industry? Today (Sunday) is his birth anniversary. I salute him (Bhartiya Film industry ke janak DadaSaheb Phalke ji ko kaun bhul sakta hai. Aaj unki jayanti hai. Mera unko koti koti pranam),” Mangeshkar posted on Twitter on Sunday.

Before his death in February 1944 at the age of 73, Dadasaheb Phalke directed films like “Mohini Bhasmasur”, “Lanka Dahan”, “Shri Krishna Janma” and “Gangavataran”.

